Tesla arson defendants to face ‘full force of law,’ AG Bondi says

(NEW YORK) -- Tesla arson defendants will face the "full force of the law" for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to the electric vehicles and charging stations, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on Thursday.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said in a statement. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

Bondi is referring to the three people charged for their alleged involvement in recent attacks against Tesla properties in Salem, Oregon; Loveland, Colorado; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla have also been reported in Seattle, Kansas City, Las Vegas and other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

The defendant in Oregon was arrested after throwing approximately "eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon" and was also armed with a "suppressed" AR-15 rifle, according to the statement.

The second alleged arsonist was arrested in Loveland, Colorado, after attempting to "light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails." The defendant was later found "in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons," the DOJ said.

The third defendant the statement mentions is an individual in Charleston, South Carolina, who wrote "profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails," the DOJ said.

"Each defendant faces serious charges carrying a minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison. The Department of Justice is committed to ending all acts of violence and arson directed at Tesla properties and otherwise," the statement said.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said police officers who successfully step in to prevent any harm may get "a pay raise and a promotion."

"If you are a law enforcement officer in Florida and you interfere with somebody and prevent them from hurting a Tesla — come find me and I'm gonna try to get you a pay raise and a promotion," Uthmeier said on Fox News Thursday morning.

Uthmeier also said police officers will be patrolling Tesla dealerships.

"Were gonna enforce the law in Florida, were gonna hold people accountable. If you try to hurt one of these cars, were gonna put you away," Uthmeier said.

Musk said Thursday the company has increased security nationwide in response to the acts of vandalism.

"Tesla has ramped up security and activates Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores," Musk said in a post shared on X.

ABC News' Will Steakin and Olivia Rubin contributed to this report.

