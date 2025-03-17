Texas AG announces arrest of woman for allegedly illegally providing abortions in Houston

National News
Mary Kekatos, ABC News
March 17, 2025
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(HOUSTON) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday that a 48-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly illegally providing abortions in Houston.

In a press release, Paxton said that Maria Margarita Rojas allegedly provided "illegal abortions" and "illegally" operated a network of clinics in northwestern Houston.

Rojas has been charged with the illegal performance of an abortion and practicing medicine without a license, the former of which is a second-degree felony, according to Paxton.

"In Texas, life is sacred," Paxton said in a statement. "I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state's pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted."

Abortions are banned in Texas except if the woman has a life-threatening condition or is at risk of "substantial impairment of a major bodily function."

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 24 hours later for the abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that focuses on sexual and reproductive health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

DOJ asks for last-minute reprieve ahead of hearing over Trump deportation flights

Katherine Faulders, Laura Romero, and Peter Charalambous, ABC News
Mar. 17, 2025
National News

Federal bribery trial of Bob Menendez’s wife set to start on Tuesday

Aaron Katersky and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Mar. 17, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital