Texas Democrats staying in Illinois evacuated over bomb threat

The Q Center hotel in St. Charles, Illinois evacuated over report of a bomb threat on August, 6, 2025. WLS

(CHICAGO) -- Texas Democrats staying in Illinois after fleeing the state in opposition of Republican-led redistricting effort were evacuated from their hotel over a bomb threat, local law enforcement said on Wednesday.

The St. Charles Police Department said they responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Q Center hotel outside Chicago. No device was found, authorities said.

"St. Charles Police and Fire departments and the Kane County Sheriff's Office bomb squad conducted a thorough search and no device was found. In response to the threat, 400 people were immediately evacuated and the area was secured as bomb squad units conducted their investigation," the department said in a statement.

According to authorities, all guests and staff were able to return safely to the premises and the investigation is ongoing.

Several Texas Democrats released statements on the threat and said they won't be deterred from trying to block the new congressional map that would heavily favor Republicans.

"Early this morning, a bomb threat forced us to evacuate our hotel. Thankfully, no one was harmed. But this is the kind of danger that comes from reckless rhetoric. When the Attorney General tells people to 'hunt us down,' it's not just politics -- it's a threat to our safety," state Rep. Ann Johnson said in a statement.

"We've been threatened by the Governor, the Attorney General, and our colleagues in the House," state Rep. John Bucy said in a statement. "This harmful discourse emboldens bad actors and encourages violence. It's unacceptable and needs to end."

Bucy added that Texas Democrats are "determined" still.

"We will push through the threats and the noise to keep fighting for our constituents, our democracy, and our country. This is a fight worth having," Bucy said.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu and state Reps. Ramón Romero and Barbara Gervin Hawkins said in a statement that their cohort in Illinois is safe.

"This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has been a vocal supporter of Texas Democrats, said in a social media post that he was aware of the reported threats made against Texas officials in the state and that he's been in touch with state police.

"Threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable," Pritzker wrote on X.

The redistricting fight continues to escalate after dozens of Texas House Democrats fled the state on Sunday to prevent Republicans from moving to enact the new election map, which could impact which party controls the U.S. House after the 2026 midterm elections.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has ordered the Texas Department of Safety to find and arrest the Democrats who fled the state, an order which will remain in effect until they are "accounted for and brought back" to Austin.

Abbott also appealed to the state Supreme Court on Tuesday evening to remove Rep. Wu, a top Texas Democrat, from office.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.