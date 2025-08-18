Texas Democrats to return to state, clearing way for new congressional maps

In an aerial view, the Texas Capitol is seen on August 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) -- Texas House Democrats confirmed on Monday morning that they are returning to Austin after a two-week standoff with Republicans over proposed congressional maps, potentially clearing the way for Republicans to approve changes that could net Republicans as many as five new House seats next year.

The Democrats did not confirm any specific action they plan to take on or off the House floor, but they say that they are going to build a "legal case against the discriminatory map". The new maps are widely expected to be hit by lawsuits if they pass the legislature.

"We killed the corrupt special session, withstood unprecedented surveillance and intimidation, and rallied Democrats nationwide to join this existential fight for fair representation -- reshaping the entire 2026 landscape," Democratic Caucus chair state Rep. Gene Wu said in a statement. "We're returning to Texas more dangerous to Republicans' plans than when we left."

After the Texas state legislature began a second special legislative session on Friday and failed still to meet quorum, Republican legislators are expected to try for a quorum Monday and then to work to advance proposed new congressional maps, which will have to once again pass through the House's redistricting committee and procedural votes.

Separately, in California, days after Gov. Gavin Newsom formally announced plans to get new congressional maps to go before voters in November in a counter to Texas, the state legislature will convene on Monday from recess and is set to rapidly work on passing legislation to get the maps on the ballot. Republicans and anti-gerrymandering advocates plan to protest and to call out what they say is an unfair process.

