Texas flooding: Gov. Greg Abbott calls special legislative session for flood emergency planning

Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
July 21, 2025
(KERRVILLE, Texas.) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session for the state legislature on Monday to discuss emergency procedures and early warning systems in the wake of the deadly flooding earlier this month.

"We must ensure better preparation in the future," Abbott said in a statement posted on social media.

The session is scheduled to begin at noon local time, according to a press release from his office.

More than 130 people were killed earlier this month as historic flash flooding tore through central Texas over the July Fourth weekend.

In addition to three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update last week.

Abbott on Sunday said the special session would address preparedness and recovery in the event of future flooding.

The agenda for Monday's sessions is expected to include discussions on flood warning systems, flood emergency communications, relief funding and natural disaster preparations and recovery, Abbott said.

The session beginning on Monday is also expected to cover legislation proposing a congressional redistricting plan, which could if enacted create more seats for Republicans.

