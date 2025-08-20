 Texas House to vote on controversial redistricting plan

Oren Oppenheim, Monica Madden, Brittany Shepherd, and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
August 20, 2025
In an aerial view, the State Capitol is seen on August 14, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(AUSTIN, Texas) -- After weeks of delays and protests from Democrats, the Texas state House is slated Wednesday to consider moving forward on the controversial redistricting plan.

Republicans have put the bill for the redistricting on the agenda for when their special session convenes again today on the House floor at 10 a.m. local time.

The move came weeks after state Democrats decried the unorthodox mid-decade redistricting as blatant gerrymandering to increase the number of GOP congressional seats. The special session was delayed after Democrats left the state to avoid a quorum, despite threats of arrest from Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders.

Some Democrats returned to the statehouse on Monday and allowed the legislature to reach a quorum, but they continued to speak out against the controversial redistricting.

It is likely that the redistricting plan, which was pushed by President Donald Trump, will pass.

Texas House Democrats said they are still planning to resist the maps and call out what they say it means for their constituents. They plan on fighting the bill on the floor.

A handful of Texas House Democrats refused law enforcement escorts. It stayed overnight in the Texas House, in solidarity with state Rep. Nicole Collier, who had refused to sign a “permission slip” allowing her to leave the state Capitol with a law enforcement escort.

The Texas state Capitol also dealt with a social media threat Tuesday night that led to the evacuation of grounds and the building, but Democratic lawmakers who were already in the building remained inside.

The bill, which was newly filed for the second special session after the first one was adjourned due to not having a quorum, passed out of committee on Monday.

The Texas Senate is expected to pick up the bill once it passes the House.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

