Texas National Guard headed to Illinois, as Gov. Pritzker calls for end of Trump administration’s ‘authoritarian march’

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference October 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- As members of the Texas National Guard boarded a plane on Monday, as state and city leaders in Illinois were holding a news conference asking them to stay away from Chicago.

It was not immediately clear when the Guardsmen would arrive in Chicago. Texas Gov. Abbott on Monday shared a photo on social media showing the state's "elite" National Guard boarding a plane -- but he did not say where they were headed.

"Illinois will not let the Trump administration continue on their authoritarian march without resisting," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. "We will use every lever at our disposal to stop this power grab because military troops should not be used against American communities."

Earlier in the day, Abbott had replied to Pritzker on social media, saying, "I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials."

The state and city of Chicago filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block the federalization and deployment of the National Guard.

The foundational principle separating the military from domestic affairs is "in peril" as Trump seeks to deploy the National Guard to cities across the country, lawyers for Illinois and Chicago wrote in a lawsuit.

"Let me be clear, Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and as pawns in his illegal effort to militarize our nation's cities," Pritzker said during a news conference.

To support his point, Pritzker played a video of an ICE raid conducted last week on an apartment complex in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, which he claimed was filmed by federal authorities with high-definition cameras for social media purposes. He said it was the same video Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted on social media on Saturday.

"They brought Black Hawk military helicopters and more than 100 agents in full tactical gear," Pritzker said.

He added, "In the dead of night and seemingly for the cameras, armed federal agents emerged from the Black Hawk helicopters, rappelling onto the roof of that apartment building."

The governor alleged the Trump administration is following a playbook to "cause chaos, create fear and confusion, make it seem like peaceful protesters are a mob by firing gas pellets and tear gas canisters at them. Why? To create the pretext for invoking the Insurrection Act so that he can send military troops to our city," Pritzker said.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, Trump said he did not yet see the need to use the Insurrection Act, but "if I had to enact it, I'd do it, if people were being killed and courts were holding us up, or governors or mayors were holding us up."

