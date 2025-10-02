‘The Age of Innocence’ limited series Netflix adaptation rounds out cast

Mary Pat Thompson
October 2, 2025
Winona Ryder and Daniel Day-Lewis in the 1993 film 'The Age of Innocence.' (Columbia Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Even more actors have joined Netflix's upcoming The Age of Innocence limited series adaptation.

The streaming platform has rounded out the cast of the upcoming series based on Edith Wharton's classic novel. Fiona Glascott, Belinda Bromilow and Emma Shipp have joined the series as regulars. They add to the previously announced main cast of Camila Morrone, Kristine Frøseth, Ben Radcliffe and Margo Martindale.

Also joining the series are Hayley MillsWill Tudor, John Light, Steven PaceyJack Cutmore-Scott, Anna Madeley and Michael Cochrane. All of these actors are being billed with supporting roles.

The Age of Innocence is set in 19th century New York City and follows a passionate will-they, won't-they love triangle. It explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all of its different forms. Wharton first published the classic novel in 1920. The following year she became the first woman to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for The Age of Innocence.

The new limited series adaptation comes from showrunner Emma Frost. Shannon Murphy will direct the first three episodes of the show.

This limited series "promises to be true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation," according to Netflix. The novel was previously adapted by Martin Scorsese in his 1993 film, which earned five Oscar nominations and scored one win.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

