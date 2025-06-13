‘The Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa part ways, say they still ‘love and respect’ each other

June 13, 2025
Former Bachelor star Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have ended their relationship.

Ellis took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share a statement, saying that he and Pasquarosa were "simply not the right fit" for a long-term relationship.

"This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly," he wrote.

He continued, "Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term."

Ellis called the pair's relationship "meaningful," writing that "the connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."

He added, "There's no negativity here. No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."

Ellis ended his message by thanking those who supported them.

"This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he wrote.

Pasquarosa also shared a statement on her Instagram Story and highlighted the commitment that comes with marriage.

"After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we've come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths," she wrote. "We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best we knew how. And while this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what's ahead."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

