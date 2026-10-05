‘The Batman Part II’ production pauses as director Matt Reeves steps away for family matter

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Mary Pat Thompson
October 5, 2026
Director Matt Reeves attends 'The Batman' special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23, 2022, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

It may be a little while longer before Battinson is back on the big screen.

The Batman Part II has paused production. ABC Audio has learned this is due to director Matt Reeves temporarily stepping away from the production for personal reasons. DC Studios shared a statement with more information as to why.

"Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” the statement reads. "Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon."

The Batman Part II is currently set to open in theaters on Feb. 18, 2028. It has been delayed multiple times. The film was first scheduled to open on Oct. 2, 2026, before it was delayed to Oct. 1, 2027. There is no word on if this pause in production will cause another change in release date.

Robert Pattinson once again stars as the caped crusader in this sequel to The Batman, which was released in 2022.

The cast of The Batman Part II also includes franchise newcomers and A-listers Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, whose roles have yet to be announced. Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch also star in the movie.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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