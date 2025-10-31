The Beatles films add Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Anna Sawai and Aimee Lou Wood

Mary Pat Thompson
October 31, 2025
Saoirse Ronan attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at on March 10, 2025, in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

We now know the actresses who will play the love interests of The Beatles in the upcoming four-film cinematic event centered on the iconic band.

Sony Pictures has announced that Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Anna Sawai and Aimee Lou Wood will play Linda Eastman, Maureen Cox, Yoko Ono and Pattie Boyd in the films directed by Sam Mendes.

“Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right - and I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure,” Mendes said in a press release.

The Beatles films will star Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film about the band.

Mendes will direct four different films, each told from a different member of the band's point of view. They will all intersect to tell the full story of the band's history, according to the release.

All four of The Beatles films will arrive in theaters worldwide in April 2028.

