‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+

Alisha Boe and Josh Dylan in season 2 of 'The Buccaneers.' (Apple TV+)

The Buccaneers is coming back for season 3.

Apple TV+ has renewed the romantic drama series for a third season. The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday. The Buccaneers is based on Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel. The series' creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show's renewal.

"We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” Jakeways said in a press release. “Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

Season 2 ended with the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) renouncing his title in order to be with Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). It also found Nan (Kristine Frøseth) revealing her pregnancy and running away, with plans to raise her child on her own.

As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.

"With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future," the description reads. "If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship."

Along with Frøseth, Ibrag and Remmers, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.

The season 2 finale premiered on Aug. 6. The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV+.

