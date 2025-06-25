‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ final trailer finds Marvel’s First Family battling Galactus

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 25, 2025
Marvel Studios

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.

In the trailer, which was released on Wednesday, Galactus arrives to attack a retro-futuristic New York City.

Played by Ralph Ineson, Galactus had yet to be featured in any of the prior trailers for the film. While there is still no true look at the space god, we do see Marvel's First Family battling against him.

"I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald Galactus," Julia Garner's Silver Surfer says in the trailer.

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer," according to an official synopsis for the movie. "And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles also star in the film that is directed by Matt Shakman.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ final trailer finds Marvel’s First Family battling Galactus

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 25, 2025
Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian eyed to play villain in live-action ‘Bratz’ film

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 25, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital