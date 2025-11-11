‘The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20’ coming to ABC

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 11, 2025
Kelly Ripa in 'The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20.' (ABC)

Thank them for being a friend.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It takes a look at the lasting cultural phenomenon of the beloved sitcom all these four decades after its premiere.

Through new interviews with celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox, George Clooney and more, the special tells the inside story of one of the most-celebrated TV shows in history.

This documentary special will take viewers through the entirety of The Golden Girls' history, from its inception, to its pilot episode all the way through the legacy it has left.

It will also discuss how The Golden Girls put women over 50 at the center of its narrative, famously casting Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, and how the show tackled taboo and groundbreaking topics.

Series creator Susan Harris, its executive producer, Tony Thomas, and director Terry Hughes are also interviewed in the special. Rarely-seen behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals for The Golden Girls, outtakes and camaraderie between the cast will also be included.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 streams Wednesday on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jimmy Kimmel’s bandleader Cleto Escobedo III dies

Mason Leib
Nov. 11, 2025
Entertainment News

Drink me: Sabrina Carpenter to get even smaller in ‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired musical

Andrea Dresdale
Nov. 11, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital