‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2 gets Netflix release date

Malin Akerman as Margo and Brittany Snow as Sophie in episode 2 of 'The Hunting Wives' season 2. (Netflix)

The Hunting Wives will be back for seconds on Thanksgiving Day.

Netflix has announced that season 2 of the popular series premieres on Nov. 26. This new season will release exclusively as a Netflix branded series in nearly all countries where the streaming service is available. It will consist of eight new episodes.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman are reprising their roles of Sophie and Margo in this new season. Also returning are Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier. Karen Rodriguez and Hunter Emery will reprise their roles of Deputy Salazar and Deputy Flynn as series regulars, while Branton Box will also return in the guest star role of Sheriff Johnny.

New cast members this season are John Stamos, Dale Dickey, Cam Gigandet, Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Stamos will play the role of Chase Brylan, while Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet will take on the role of Gentle John Moffitt.

"At the start of season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together," according to its official logline. "As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

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