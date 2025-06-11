‘The Last of Us’ creators confirm season 3 focuses on Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby

Andrea Tuccillo
June 11, 2025
Liane Hentscher/HBO

(SPOILER ALERT) The Last of Us creators have confirmed what many fans had already suspected: season 3 of the apocalyptic HBO drama will focus on Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, the character introduced last season who killed off Pedro Pascal’s Joel.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed the news at an FYC panel in Los Angeles Tuesday, featuring Dever on video chat and fellow cast members Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna and Young Mazino. The panel was moderated by Rob McElhenney.

“I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way, meaning, like, we just ended season 2, and season 3 is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn,” Druckmann said while discussing the creative freedom HBO provides.

“I was sure that they wouldn’t let us do this when we started adapting this, but they’ve leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special,” Druckmann added. “And allowed us not only the time but the creative freedom to be able to take these swings, and I think the audience really appreciates that.”

Season 2 ended with the perspective shifting from Ramsey’s Ellie to Dever’s Abby. No word yet one when season 3 will be released.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

