‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal in ‘active denial’ over latest shocking episode

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
April 21, 2025
Liane Hentscher/HBO

(SPOILER ALERT) Just two episodes into season 2, The Last of Us shocked fans with a major character death on Sunday.

Much like in the video game on which the show is based, Pedro Pascal’s Joel meets his brutal end at the hands of Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, who’s hell-bent on revenge after Joel killed her father in the hospital rampage that ended season 1. Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, Joel’s surrogate daughter, witnesses the whole tragic scene.

In a new cover story with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal says shooting the death scene was “dreamlike” and he’s in “active denial” that his character is really dead.

"I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over,” he tells the mag. “I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on The Last of Us. And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad."

But before fans get too sad, Pascal’s Joel will still appear this season in flashbacks — some of those scenes were teased in the season 2 trailer. "We've shown that we screw around with time," showrunner Craig Mazin tells EW. "So characters are gone but not forgotten, and sometimes they are remembered in interesting ways."

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Martin Scorsese honors the late Pope Francis: ‘A remarkable human being’

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 21, 2025
Entertainment News

ICYMI: Even more announcements from Star Wars Celebration 2025

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 21, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital