‘The last push, Smit’: FlyDubai captain Smit Machchhar recounts harrowing cockpit attack

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FlyDubai captain Smit Machchhar recounted the harrowing moments when he was attacked by his co-pilot during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv Wednesday, telling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he knew he had to act to save the passengers aboard the plane.

Machchhar spoke with Modi in Hindi in a video call released Friday by the prime minister's office.

Machchhar, who was seriously injured in the attack, said he realized he was not only fighting to save his own life but also the lives of everyone on the plane.

“When I was lying on the floor, I could feel that the aircraft was plunging and I said to myself while I was getting beaten, ‘This is the last push, Smit, do it, the door is right there,’” Machchhar said.

“Somehow, I opened the door, and everyone came in and everyone else had an equal role in the rescue,” he said. “I was trying to save myself, but I also knew that I can’t let anyone die.”

The flight plunged thousands of feet during the incident before Machchhar, who has been flying for 17 years and had been a captain for 11 years, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The plane was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.

“I was fighting for my life in that moment,” Machchhar said, describing the attack. “It was a moment when I thought, because I had fallen on the floor, I was wounded and fell down.”

He said his experience as a pilot helped him understand what was happening even while he was injured.

“Even if I shut my eyes, I can tell what is happening inside a plane,” he said.

During the call, Modi asked Machchhar how he was feeling.

“I am fine and everything is all right,” Machchhar replied.

“The entire country is praying for you,” Modi told him.

Modi praised Machchhar for his courage, patience and presence of mind, saying he had made a split-second decision that saved the lives of many people.

“You took a decision in a fraction of second and saved the lives of so many people,” Modi said. “Today, the whole country can say this with pride: We Indians are not killers, we are life savers.”

Modi also praised Machchhar for thinking about the passengers despite being seriously injured himself.

“And the biggest thing is you enhanced the honor of 1.4 billion Indians and that is why I am feeling proud from my heart,” Modi said.

Machchhar told Modi that he was his “biggest idol” and said he was proud that the prime minister had called him.

Machchhar has been recovering after receiving initial treatment in Tabuk and being transferred to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care.

Modi said prayers had been offered for Machchhar's recovery at temples and other holy places across India.

“Yesterday, prayers and chants were offered in all the temples and holy places, wishing for your long life, and we all are praying for your good health,” Modi said. “You are going to be in good health very soon and India is very eager to welcome you.”

ABC News' Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

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