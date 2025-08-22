The Latest On Erin

August 22, 2025

As of the latest advisory, Hurricane Erin was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Erin is expected to churn up waters off New Hampshire and Maine as it continues to move northeast through Saturday.

The storm will stay well offshore, but it will bring rougher surf and dangerous rip currents through the weekend. Waves higher than 6-10 feet are expected, at times, today and tomorrow. There is a high surf advisory until 8pm Saturday night.  Conditions are expected to be life-threatening for swimmers, surfers and boaters.

As a result, many cities and towns are asking residents to stay out of the water.

The York Maine Police Dept, through a social media posting, says there is no swimming allowed at any York Beaches through Sunday.

The City of Biddeford in Maine says beaches there are flying black flags which means no swimming and no surfing due to dangerous conditions.

Anyone caught in a rip current is advised to relax, float and avoid swimming against the current. Swimmers in this situation should swim in a direction following the shoreline, if they can, and if they are unable to escape, they should face the shore and call for help.

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

