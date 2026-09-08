‘The Legend of Zelda’ live-action film gets official title, new release date

The logo for 'The Legend of Zelda.' (Nintendo, Sony Pictures)

Nintendo has revealed the official title for its upcoming Legend of Zelda film.

The live-action video game film adaptation is officially titled The Legend of Zelda, the company announced Tuesday. Nintendo has also shared that the release date for the movie has shifted slightly. The film is now set to release in theaters on April 30, 2027.

Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth star as Princess Zelda and the swordsman Link. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto revealed their casting on his social media back in July 2025.

Wes Ball, who helmed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directs the upcoming film.

This movie is based on The Legend of Zelda action-adventure video games. The series' first game launched for the Family Computer system in Japan in 1986.

Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle the film's worldwide theatrical distribution. The movie is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment, with Nintendo noting in a press release that it is providing more than 50% of the financing.

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