The life of a movie star: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ ﻿tops box office

'Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl' movie poster. (TAS Rights Management)

Apparently not content to simply rule the world of music, Taylor Swift's now set her sights on cinema, too.

The pop superstar's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl theatrical event -- a film accompaniment to her new album, The Life of a Showgirl -- has debuted at #1 at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which featured the premiere of Swift's video "The Fate of Ophelia," plus lyric videos, behind-the scenes footage and Swift's insights about each of the album's songs -- bested the competition with a $33 million haul.

Previous #1 One Battle After Another landed at #2 with an additional $11.125 million, while sports biopic The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr, managed $6 million to grab third place in its first weekend.

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie and The Conjuring: Last Rites rounded out the top five with $5.2 million and $4.05 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. ﻿Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl﻿ - $33 million

2. ﻿One Battle After Another﻿ -- $11.125 million

3. ﻿The Smashing Machine﻿ -- $6 million

4. ﻿Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie﻿ -- $5.2 million

5. ﻿The Conjuring: Last Rites﻿ -- $4.05 million

6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle ﻿-- $3.5 million

7. ﻿Avatar: The Way of Water ﻿-- $3.194 million

8. ﻿The Strangers: Chapter 2﻿ -- $2.8 million

9. ﻿Good Boy﻿ -- $2.253 million

10. ﻿The Long Walk﻿ -- $1.7 million

