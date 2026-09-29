‘The Love Hypothesis’ getting book sequel, film adaptation in works from Amazon MGM Studios

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in 'The Love Hypothesis.' (Philippe Bossé/Prime Video)

Adam and Olive may no longer be fake dating, but they are coming back for more.

The Love Hypothesis author Ali Hazelwood has announced the upcoming release of a sequel to the popular novel, called The Two-Body Problem. The new book will release on Feb. 2, 2027. The writer made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday.

"'I wrote a sequel to The Love Hypothesis' is not a sentence I thought I’d say a year or so ago, but now I weirdly can’t imagine a world in which The Two-Body Problem doesn’t exist. I’m really eager to talk more about this book and how it came about in the next few months," Hazelwood wrote. "For now let me just say that the TLH movie and its cast made me fall for Adam and Olive all over again, that revisiting them was an absolute pleasure."

The announcement comes amid the recent release of The Love Hypothesis film adaptation. It debuted on Prime Video Sept. 23. Claire Scanlon directed the film that stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman.

Additionally, Hazelwood confirmed that MRC is developing a sequel film based on The Two-Body Problem for Amazon MGM Studios, though she said "nothing is guaranteed."

"As someone who gets VERY attached to stories and characters, I know that unannounced sequels can be blindsiding, so feel free to skip this book and overwrite it with whatever headcanon you prefer, and I’ll see you on the next one!" Hazelwood wrote.

She continued her announcement post by teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel.

"If you want to read more about Adam and Olive, The Two-Body Problem spans a couple of years, and it’s a mix of slice of life, postdoctoral turmoil, and unflinching exploration of the hardest challenge one will face in a long-term relationship: deciding what to have for dinner. If you pick it up, I really hope you enjoy," Hazelwood wrote.

The Love Hypothesis follows a fake relationship between biology PhD candidate Olive Smith and hotshot professor Dr. Adam Carlsen. Through their time together, "each of their carefully calculated theories on love are thrown into chaos," according to an official description from Amazon MGM Studios.

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