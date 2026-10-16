‘The Mummy’ sequel gets official title ‘The Mummy: Book of the Dead’

Rachel Weisz and Brendon Fraser in 'The Mummy.' (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Time to unwrap the name of the brand-new film in The Mummy franchise.

The upcoming fourth installment in The Mummy film series will be titled The Mummy: Book of the Dead. Universal Pictures made the announcement in a recent social media post celebrating one year until the film's release on Oct. 15, 2027.

"In one year, The Mummy: Book of the Dead opens," the post reads.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are returning to their roles as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn O’Connell in the new film, which will be directed by Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. They helm from a screenplay written by David Coggeshall. Its story is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Fraser starred in all three of the franchise's films — 1999's The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns and the 2008 film The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, while Weisz appeared in the first two. In addition to starring, Fraser will executive produce this fourth installment.

Producer Sean Daniel also returns for the new film. He has produced each installment in the franchise so far, including the three previously mentioned films, the 2002 prequel spinoff The Scorpion King and the 2017 Tom Cruise-starring reboot of The Mummy.

Back in May, Fraser spoke about his return to the franchise while guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Well, we’re gonna get the band back together,” Fraser said. “The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years.”

Fraser said he's been hoping another movie in the franchise would get made for a long time.

“I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know if they are.’ Then other Mummy movies got made. But listen, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations — I should probably stop talking like this, because I don’t want to give everything away," he said.

The actor continued, asking fans of the franchise to "please wish me luck."

"I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape,” he said at the time.

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