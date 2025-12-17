‘The Muppet Show’ shares exclusive teaser for upcoming special

'The Muppet Show' artwork/(Courtesy of Disney+)

Fans of The Muppet Show are getting their first look at the show's upcoming special 50 years after its debut.

A teaser for the upcoming special was released Wednesday. It shows Kermit the Frog turning on the lights in the massive theater and setting down a coffee cup, before a title screen flashes Seth Rogen as the executive producer, and the February date of the special is revealed.

The special event will air on Feb. 4 on ABC and will stream on Disney+.

The highly anticipated special is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter, and will feature Carpenter as a special guest, along with music, comedy and all the chaos Muppet fans have grown to adore from the crew of puppets.

All five seasons of the show, which aired from 1976 to 1981, are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Muppet Show, which was created by Jim Henson, became a national sensation in part by welcoming some of the biggest names in entertainment to join the puppet ensemble of Kermit, Miss Piggy and more.

Some of the names that appeared as guests on the show were Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross and more.

