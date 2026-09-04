‘The Odyssey’ continues IMAX run throughout September

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Mary Pat Thompson
September 4, 2026
Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in 'The Odyssey.' (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

Odysseus' journey through IMAX screens is not even close to ending.

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem is getting an extended run in 70mm IMAX lasting throughout the month of September. This brings the large format exhibitor's run of the film up to 11 weeks.

Additional showtimes have been added at 39 IMAX screens across the United States from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30. The movie is already Nolan's highest-grossing film. It's garnered $1.55 billion at the worldwide box office and is the highest-grossing IMAX release of all time.

The Odyssey is the first feature shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in the film that opened in theaters on July 17.

In addition to Damon, the movie stars Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus' 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He encounters interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father's throne.

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