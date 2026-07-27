‘The Odyssey’ stays the course at #1 with $87 million

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
July 27, 2026
Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in 'The Odyssey.' (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey continued its journey at the box office this weekend, coming in at #1 again with $87 million in its second week of release.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic poem has now made $286.4 million domestically and $639.6 million globally. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Himesh Patel, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

In at #2 this weekend was the live-action Moana with $10.5 million, followed by Toy Story 5 with $10 million.

The only new releases to crack the top 10 were Hadestown: The Musical at #4 with $9.7 million and Motor City at #9 with $1.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. The Odyssey -- $87 million
2. Moana -- $10.5 million
3. Toy Story 5 -- $10 million
4. Hadestown: The Musical -- $9.7 million
5. Minions & Monsters -- $9.6 million
6. The Invite -- $2.64 million
7. Evil Dead Burn -- $2.61 million 
8. Young Washington -- $1.99 million
9. Motor City -- $1.6 million
10. Obsession -- $1.5 million

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