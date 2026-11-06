‘The Odyssey’ will return to theaters in December

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in 'The Odyssey.' (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey is journeying back to theaters.

Universal Pictures is putting Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem back in theaters nationwide on Dec. 11. It will return to over 1,000 theaters in North America in all formats, including IMAX and IMAX 70mm.

The film previously got an extended run in 70mm IMAX that lasted throughout the month of September. This rerelease arrives just as awards season is heating up, with The Odyssey poised for consideration for nominations at the Academy Awards.

The Odyssey has earned $626 million at the domestic box office and has a global total of $1.8 billion. It is the first film shot entirely with IMAX cameras and is also the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in the film, which opened in theaters on July 17.

In addition to Damon, the movie stars Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus' 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He encounters interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father's throne.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.