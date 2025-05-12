‘The Office’ spinoff gets first look and title: ‘The Paper’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 12, 2025
Aaron Epstein/Peacock

The next show in The Office universe has a name and release date.

NBCUniversal has announced that the new mockumentary will be called The Paper. It will premiere on Peacock in September.

While The Paper won't focus on the employees working at Dunder Mifflin, it is set in the same universe as The Office. This new show will feature the same documentary crew that immortalized the workers at the Scranton branch as they search for a new subject to follow.

They find their subject in a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who is stopping at nothing to revive it.

It may be a brand-new show, but one cast member from The Office carries over to The Paper. Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez on the beloved sitcom, is a series regular on The Paper. He will reprise his same role on this new show.

Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key also star in the upcoming sitcom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Andrea Dresdale
May. 12, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHRClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsHot AC

Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 12, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital