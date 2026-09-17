The Players’ Ring Theater In Portsmouth Opens Up Its 35th Season

The Players’ Ring Theater In Portsmouth Opens Up Its 35th Season
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 17, 2026

The Players’ Ring theater in Portsmouth opens its 35th season with an original comedy by a local NH playwright.

” As Time Goes By” is the theater’s premier production for its 2026-27 mainstage season. Written by G. Matthew Gasketll and directed by Jamie Bradley, the play is about time travel, comedy and heart.

The Executive Director of the Players’ Ring Margherita Giacobbi  joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about the 35th season opening this weekend.

For tickets to any show at the Ring, log on to Players Ring dot org.

 

 

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