‘The Prestige’ returning to theaters for 20th anniversary

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Andrea Tuccillo
October 21, 2026
'The Prestige' 20th anniversary rerelease poster (Walt Disney Studios)

The Prestige is bringing its magic back to theaters.

In honor of its 20th anniversary, the Christopher Nolan thriller will be returning to the big screen early next year.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘The Prestige’ back to the big screen, and particularly thrilled to offer audiences the chance to see it on 70mm film, and on IMAX for the first time,” says Nolan, who directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with his brother Jonathan Nolan.

The announcement comes 20 years to the day the film was first released in theaters — Oct. 20, 2006. It starred Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as two rival illusionists, each determined to uncover the other’s secrets and become the greatest magician of all time. Scarlett Johansson and Michael Caine also starred.

The Prestige was nominated for two Oscars, for best cinematography and best art direction.

It returns to theaters via The Walt Disney Studios on Jan. 29, 2027.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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