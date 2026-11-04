The Pulse of NH Joins Statewide Mission 4 Veterans Fundraising Effort

The Pulse of NH Joins Statewide Mission 4 Veterans Fundraising Effort
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DK
November 4, 2026

This Veterans Day, The Pulse of NH is joining radio stations across New Hampshire for ‘Mission 4 Veterans,’ a one-day statewide fundraising effort supporting veterans and their families.

Organized in partnership with Swim With A Mission (SWAM), this special radiothon encourages Granite Staters to give back to those who have given so much through their military service.

Every dollar raised will go directly to Veteran Service Organizations throughout New Hampshire, helping fund essential programs and services for veterans and their families.

Benefiting organizations include Camp Resilience, UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Easterseals Military & Veterans Campus, Operation Delta Dog, and many more.

As we honor the courage, commitment, and sacrifice of our veterans, The Pulse of NH invites listeners to turn gratitude into action.

Visit SWAM.org to make your donation and help support New Hampshire’s veterans.

Together, we can make a meaningful difference for those who served.

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