The Pulse of NH’s Annual Make 12 Hours Count Radiothon – May 7th
April 4, 2025

On May 7th join us for the Annual ‘Make 12 Hours Count’ Radiothon to support New Hampshire’s military heroes, and to honor all they and their families have sacrificed.

You’ll hear interviews from those who have served, the organizations that support our veterans, and we’ll talk about what the vet community needs in terms of support. Please listen and support this very important cause.

Together we can make this the single biggest day for awareness and advocacy for our veterans and their families in New Hampshire!

To make a donation call our radiothon phone bank at 1-844-650-VETS (8387) on May 7th from 6am-6pm, or you can make a donation online at vetscount.org/nh.

Thank you to all our generous sponsors!

 

