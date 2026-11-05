‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jen Affleck files for divorce from Zac Affleck

Jennifer Affleck and Zac Affleck appear in this image. (Fred Hayes/Disney)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reality star Jennifer Affleck is ending her marriage to Zac Affleck after seven years.

In court documents obtained by ABC News on Wednesday, Jennifer Affleck, 27, who goes by Jen Affleck, filed for divorce in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo, Utah.

She is currently pregnant with her and Zac Affleck's fourth child.

ABC News has reached out to representatives of Jen Affleck for comment.

Jen Affleck rose to fame on social media for her content as a young Mormon mother and also became part of MomTok, a viral group of Utah-based mom influencers.

In 2024, she was cast in Hulu's hit reality docuseries TSLOMW, which followed the dynamics of the MomTok group.

Audiences also saw cracks in Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck's relationship.

The pair met in 2018 on a Mormon dating app called Mutual. Jen Affleck was 18 at the time, while Zac Affleck was 21. They got married in 2019 and welcomed three children together: Nora, Luca and Penelope.

After season 1 of TSLOMW aired, they briefly separated. Their separation was a major plotline featured in season 2 of the show; during their separation, Jen Affleck discovered she was pregnant with their third child.

They continued to appear on seasons 3 to 5 of TSLOMW together, and while Jen Affleck competed on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, Zac Affleck was seen in the audience and on social media supporting her.

In a 2024 Instagram post, Jen Affleck reflected on her marriage and said, "We were just kids when we got married. Young, naive, and inexperienced, we truly had no idea what we were getting ourselves into."

She continued, "We didn’t always see eye to eye, and a lot of times, we still don’t. But that’s what marriage is, we keep trying. I truly believe there were lessons we both needed to teach each other."

"I couldn’t have done it without Zac," she added. "Is Zac perfect? No. Does he have flaws that we’ve needed to address? Yes. But I can confidently say he’s always supported and believed in me more than anyone else."

Jen Affleck is slated to appear in the Mormon Wives spinoff, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. It premieres on Hulu on Nov. 12.

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