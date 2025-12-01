‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt to join ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 1, 2025
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas on season 34 of 'Dancing with the Stars.' (Disney/Eric McCandless)

This Mormon wife is trading in her ballroom shoes for the Broadway stage.

Whitney Leavitt, one of the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and a season 34 Dancing with the Stars contestant, will be making her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago. Leavitt will star as Roxie Hart in the production, which marks her first-ever professional theatrical role.

The reality TV show personality and dancer made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Monday.

"Grateful beyond words to ANNOUNCE that I will be joining @chicagomusical in the iconic role of Roxie Hart," Leavitt wrote. "See you in New York City! #chicagoonbroadway."

Leavitt's fellow DWTS contestant Elaine Hendrix sent support her way in the post's comment section.

"Congratulations! Getting exactly what you wanted is pure girl fire," Hendrix wrote alongside a fire emoji and a red heart emoji.

Leavitt will take over the role starting on Feb. 2, 2026. She'll star for a six-week limited engagement that ends on March 15.

This isn't her first time publicly dancing to Chicago's music. Leavitt performed an Argentine tango to "Cell Block Tango" with her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, during an episode of DWTS last season.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lily Collins takes a Roman holiday in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 official trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 3, 2025
Entertainment News

BBC picks up series about The Beatles’ Hamburg days

Jill Lances
Dec. 3, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital