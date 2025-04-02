‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘American Dad!’ renewed for four seasons

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 2, 2025
Fox

Everything's coming up Milhouse!

Fox has ordered unprecedented four-season renewals for four of its animated TV shows. The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and American Dad! have all been renewed for four additional seasons.

All four shows will continue their runs on Fox through the 2028-29 TV broadcast cycle and come from 20th Television Animation.

American Dad! returns to the network for four new seasons after an 11-year break. Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, the show premiered in 2005 and was part of Fox's programming through 2014.

The Simpsons has been renewed for seasons 37 through 40, extending its run as the longest-running scripted primetime series in the history of TV.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators — that goes double for Seth [MacFarlane] this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement.

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, called the renewals historic and truly monumental for these iconic animated series.

"We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad and Bob’s Burgers for years to come,” Proietto said.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Television Animation and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Filming for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ to begin in July

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Apr. 2, 2025
Entertainment News

Cher pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ former beau Val Kilmer

Jill Lances
Apr. 2, 2025
Adult ContemporaryClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital