‘The Simpsons Movie’ sequel coming to theaters summer 2027

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 29, 2025
A still from 'The Simpsons' season 37 episode 'Thrifty Ways to Thieve Your Mother.' (20th Television)

The Simpsons are going for '"d'oh"-ble duty on the big screen.

20th Century Studios has announced that an all-new film based on the animated family is set for movie theaters. The company shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!" the post's caption reads.

The announcement graphic on the post features a yellow hand reaching for a pink-frosted doughnut. Rainbow sprinkles in the shape of the number two appear all over the pastry.

"Homer's coming back for seconds," the graphic reads.

This new film marks Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie's return to movie theaters after a 20-year hiatus. Its plot is being kept under wraps. This sequel takes over the release date that Disney previously kept for an untitled Marvel film.

The Simpsons Movie was released in July 2007 and was a smash hit, earning $536 million at the global box office. Its plot found the town of Springfield being contained under a glass dome after Homer polluted the town's water supply. David Silverman directed the film.

Matt Groening created The Simpsons, which premiered on Fox in December 1989. The 37th season of the show premiered on Sept. 28. Its voice cast includes Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart and Yeardley Smith as Lisa.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

