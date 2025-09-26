‘The Social Network’ sequel gets title ‘The Social Reckoning,’ 2026 release date

Mary Pat Thompson
September 26, 2025
The actors Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg attend a photocall to promote the film 'The Social Network' on October 5, 2010, in Berlin, Germany. (Anita Bugge/WireImage via Getty Images)

The Social Network sequel is officially a go.

Aaron Sorkin will write and direct the upcoming sequel film, which has the title The Social Reckoning, ABC Audio has learned. Additionally, Sony Pictures has set the theatrical release for the upcoming film as Oct. 9, 2026.

The star-studded ensemble cast will consist of Mikey MadisonJeremy Allen WhiteBill Burr and Jeremy Strong. The latter will play Facebook creator and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Social Reckoning will serve as a companion piece to the 2010 hit film. This movie will tell the "true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets," according to a synopsis.

Horowitz wrote a series of articles in October 2021 known as The Facebook Files. They exposed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook.

The Social Network was nominated for 10 Academy Awards including best picture. It won three, including the best adapted screenplay award for Sorkin's script. That film starred Rooney MaraAndrew GarfieldArmie Hammer and Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg.

