‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ creator Jenny Han shares new details on upcoming film

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stars Lola Tung and Christopher Briney. (Anthony Ghnassia)

(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han is revealing details about the upcoming film that will continue the story of the beloved TV series.

Prime Video greenlit a feature film to conclude the story of Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and the rest of the Cousins Beach gang hours after the show's series finale debuted on Wednesday. Han shared new details about the planned film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly released Thursday.

The upcoming film will detail the only "big milestone" left in Belly's journey now that she has chosen to be with Conrad, Han says.

"As I was thinking about [the] third season, I really felt that the journey was so much about Belly's coming of age and in order to fully tell that story, we need to get to her reunion with Conrad," Han said. "It would've been like a quick tacked-on beat at the end to get to any of the stuff in the epilogue in the book. And I just really wanted to give its due. And we had also been through a whole season of Belly and Jeremiah's (Gavin Casalegno) wedding and I wanted to have space for whatever the next step is."

As for what to expect, Han teases "it's sort of what happens next. It's like, 'What happens when you are dating your ex's brother? And you have to see them and you have to be in their life still. What does that look like?'"

If fans are wondering when they can expect the film, Han says she and co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka have written something for the movie, but they're still in the early stages.

"We really wanted to give that surprise to the fans and not leave them in suspense, but it's still early on," Han said. "I know that some of them were hoping that it's already even filmed and that it would come out right away, but I honestly like having a little more time because I think there's something very special in the way that we've seen these characters grow up on screen."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.