‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ ending with season 3

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
March 7, 2025
Erika Doss/Prime Video

We only have one more season at Cousins Beach. Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially conclude with season 3.

The show, based on Jenny Han’s trio of YA books, will debut its final season this July. It will continue to follow the love triangle of Lola Tung’s Belly and brothers Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, and Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno. Season 2 ended with Belly choosing Jeremiah.

The third season is based on the third book in Han’s series, We’ll Always Have Summer.
 

