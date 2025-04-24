‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 teaser trailer debuts with two Taylor Swift songs

Belly is torn between love being burnin' red and golden in the official teaser trailer for season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Two Taylor Swift songs play throughout the new teaser for the upcoming season, which starts streaming the first of its 11 episodes July 16 on Prime Video.

The beginning of the teaser trailer finds Lola Tung's Belly Conklin happily in love with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Fisher, played by Gavin Casalegno. The song "Daylight" from Swift's album Lover plays over a montage of their relationship, which features cute couple activities like a movie night out by the pool at the Cousins Beach house and feeding each other while sharing lunch in the dining hall at college.

As the "Daylight" lyric "I once believed love would be burnin' red, but it's golden," plays, the trailer shifts. Suddenly, Belly stands by a door as her former boyfriend and Jeremiah's brother, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), walks in. It's noticeably winter. He holds a candy cane in his mouth as Swift's song "Red" from the corresponding album begins. Only one lyric from the song plays: "Loving him was red" Swift sings over the intense moment.

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty begins with a time jump. "It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah," according to the official synopsis. "Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same."

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the bestselling book series by Jenny Han, who also serves as showrunner and an executive producer. 

