The trailer for ‘Man on Fire’ starring Yahya Abdul-Matten II has arrived

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
March 11, 2026
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II speaks onstage during the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center in New York, NY on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Disney)

Yahya Abdul-Matten II takes on the role of a former special forces mercenary named John Creasy in the new Netflix series Man on Fire, which fans can now get a glimpse of.

A trailer for the series has dropped and is available to watch on YouTube. 

Man on Fire will follow the story of John, who has post-traumatic stress disorder and is in search of a fresh start. While on his journey, he finds himself under fire as he faces personal demons.

The show is based on author A.J. Quinnell’s book series, which includes his 1980 novel Man on Fire. The series arrives after the 2004 film of the same name, which featured Denzel Washington as John Creasy.

The new series also stars Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy and Paul Ben-Victor. It premieres April 30 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Road to the Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne talks her first Oscar nomination for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 11, 2026
Entertainment News

Lionsgate announces early screenings of Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Mar. 10, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital