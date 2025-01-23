‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season 4

Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season.

Warner Bros. announced the news Wednesday in a press release, less than a month from the season three premiere of the hit show.

Details about the next White Lotus resort setting haven't been revealed yet.

In the meantime, fans of the show will be whisked away to Thailand for season three.

The series, which is a social satire, will continue to follow the exploits of employees and guests at the fictional White Lotus resort.

Season one followed guests and employees at a Hawaiian resort, and season two was set at a White Lotus resort in Taormina, Sicily.

Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Fred Hechinger, Molly Shannon, and more starred in season one, while Aubrey Plaza, Meaghann Fahy, Theo James and Michael Imperioli and more starred in season two.

Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in both seasons, earned an Emmy Award in 2022 for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her performance as Tanya McQuoid, a needy and extremely wealthy heiress.

The season three cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Natasha Rothwell, who starred in The White Lotus season one as the spa manager at the White Lotus in Hawaii, will also return to the series.

The White Lotus season three will arrive on Max on Feb. 16

