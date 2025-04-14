‘The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood says ‘SNL’ apologized for ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch

Andrea Tuccillo
April 14, 2025
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood says Saturday Night Live has apologized after she called them out for a “mean and unfunny” sketch that poked fun at her appearance.

In a sketch called The White POTUS, the cast used the latest season of the HBO show to make fun of President Donald Trump's family and other politicians, but it also featured cast member Sarah Sherman sporting exaggerated fake teeth to play Wood’s character Chelsea and making a joke about fluoride.

Wood posted her disappointment in the sketch on her Instagram Story and followed up by sharing that many fans were sending her messages in agreement.

“Such a shame [because] I had a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she wrote. “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a [more clever], more nuanced, less cheap way?”

The British actress added, “At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy, even if it’s mean,” along with a laughing emoji.

Wood came back to Instagram a little while later and posted, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” It’s unclear who from the show reached out.

She also posted, “Not [Sarah Sherman's] fault x. Not hating on her, hating on the concept x.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

