There are nearly 900 measles cases in the US. Here’s what you need to know

Health News
Mary Kekatos, ABC News
April 25, 2025
Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The number of measles cases in the U.S. has risen to 884, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Friday.

Cases have been confirmed in 29 states including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

At least six states including Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio and Texas are reporting outbreaks, meaning three or more related cases.

In Texas, where an outbreak has been spreading in the western part of the state, at least 624 cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Dr. Marschall Runge, dean of the University of Michigan Medical School and CEO of Michigan Medicine, said the number of cases -- at the national level and in Texas -- is likely an undercount.

"I think it's likely that there are a lot of unreported cases in children who weren't particularly sick or didn't come to medical attention," he told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is Tomorrow

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Whooping cough cases have doubled in a year, CDC data shows

Mary Kekatos, ABC News
Apr. 24, 2025
Health News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital