Thieves fake seizure to steal puppies from Colorado pet store

(CENTENNIAL, Colo.) -- Colorado pet store suffered its second robbery this month on Friday as thieves faked a medical emergency in order to steal two puppies, according to the owner of the store.

Perfect Pets, located in Centennial, Colorado, has been the target of multiple puppy thefts, with the latest occurring on Friday at approximately 2 p.m., said owner Jens Larsen.

Larsen told ABC News three gentlemen walked into the store, looking "sketchy," and one of them appeared to be on drugs and "talking belligerent to employees."

The man suddenly fell to the ground, with other customers and store employees quickly rushing to his side, shown in video surveillance footage.

Larsen said it "looked like he was having a seizure" and an employee began to call 911.

As the other people crowded around the man, Larsen said another man walked toward the back of the store, opened a case of puppies and grabbed two male English bulldogs.

An employee spotted the thief with the two puppies and workers tried to block him from leaving, even tackling his leg before one worker was kicked in the face, Larsen said.

The criminal tripped and fell to the ground, dropping the puppies, but he was able to scoop them up and run away, Larsen told ABC News.

Multiple people chased after him, but were unsuccessful in catching the culprit, Larsen said. The suspect was able to escape in a gold Cadillac Escalade, Larsen said.

"The guy doesn't care," Larsen said. "He's not stealing merchandise, he is stealing living animals and doesn't seem to really care for their well-being."

A suspect has been arrested for the theft, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told ABC News. More details were expected to be released on the theft Monday, law enforcement said.

In the previous theft, Larsen said a woman stole a puppy from the store and hid the pet in a baby stroller on Feb. 12. Another woman then grabbed a puppy and ran out the door moments later. The individuals, who were caught on security camera footage, have still not been caught, Larsen said.

Resale opportunities for the dogs appears to be the motive for these incidents, Larsen said.

Bulldogs, especially French bulldogs, are a common targets for thieves. French bulldog puppies can go for anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000, Tom Sharp, the CEO of American Kennel Club Reunite, told "Nightline" last year.

Larsen said Perfect Pets is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of each dog.

