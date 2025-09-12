‘This is our moment’: Utah governor’s impassioned plea after Charlie Kirk shooting

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

(OREM, Utah) -- After a suspect was arrested in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an emotional Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he is "as angry as I have ever been" and that this shooting marks a "moment" in the nation's history.

"This is our moment. Do we escalate or do we find an off-ramp?" Cox told reporters during a press conference on Friday.

Cox confirmed that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was allegedly the person who shot and killed Kirk on Wednesday while the conservative activist was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 39 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The governor said he could not confirm that the suspect was cooperating with law enforcement and does not believe there are any more suspects.

During his emotional speech, Cox, who has served as Utah's governor since January 2021, said Kirk's murder is "much bigger than an attack on an individual" and that is is an "attack on all of us."

"It is an attack on the American experiment. It is an attack on our ideals. This cuts to the very foundation of who we are, of who we have been and who we could be in better times," Cox said.

He also emphasized that violence is not the answer.

"We can return violence with fire and violence. We can return hate with hate. And that's the problem with political violence, is it metastasizes, because we can always point the finger at the other side, and at some point we have to find an off-ramp, or it's going to get much, much worse. These are choices that we can make," Cox said.

While Cox said this is a "terrible day for the state of Utah," he said he is "grateful that at this moment, we have the opportunity to bring closure to this very dark chapter in our nation's history."

"History will dictate if this is a turning point for our country. But every single one of us gets to choose right now," Cox said.

He also pleaded to the younger generation, saying they have an "opportunity to build a culture that is very different than what we are suffering through right now."

"To my young friends out there, you are inheriting a country where politics feels like rage. But through those words, we have a reminder that we can choose a different path," Cox said.

Toward the end of his speech, Cox said he still believes in the country.

"I still believe that there is more good among us than evil, and I still believe that we can change the course of history. I'm hopeful because Americans can make it so," Cox said.

He also thanked the federal agencies involved, including the FBI, and "everyone who worked together in such a short amount of time to find this person and to bring justice."

Cox said state officials are already moving to pursue the death penalty if the case goes to trial.

