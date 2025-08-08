Thousands under evacuation orders after Canyon Fire explodes in California

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire on August 7, 2025 in Castaic, California/Eric Thayer/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- The Canyon Fire, a rapidly spreading blaze in California, is impacting communities in the Los Angeles area as thousands have been placed under evacuation orders and warnings, according to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger.

The local emergency proclamation issued by officials enables the county to "expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts," according to a statement from Los Angeles County.

So far, the Canyon Fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has grown to just under 5,000 acres in a matter of hours and is 0% contained, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. On Thursday, the fire had burned 1,500 acres.

Five zones in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders, with 2,700 residents evacuated and 700 structures threatened by the flames, officials said. Six other zones in this county are currently under an evacuation warning, with 1,400 residents and 5,000 structures at risk, officials said.

Ventura County also has five zones under evacuation orders and two areas under evacuation warnings.

"The issuance of this emergency proclamation is a crucial step in our fight against the Canyon Fire," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "It allows us to unlock vital state and local resources more quickly and removes barriers that could slow down our first responders. Our priority is to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure, and this proclamation will help ensure that we have the tools and support necessary to meet the urgent needs of our communities."

The emergency declaration grants authorities the flexibility to "coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes," officials said.

The blaze, which began on Thursday afternoon, is burning east with a "rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels," according to Cal Fire. Multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers have been ordered to "reinforce the initial response," with 250 personnel and seven helicopters assigned to fight the flames, officials said.

As of Thursday evening, there have not been any residences damaged or reported injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Supervisor Barger urges all residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders, and stay informed through official channels as the situation evolves.

Officials said residents should visit the Los Angeles County Emergency Website for incoming updates and information.

This wildfire comes as the Gifford Fire -- which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California -- has burned nearly 100,000 acres and is the largest blaze in the state this year, according to Cal Fire. This blaze, which began on Aug. 1, has destroyed 99,232 acres and is 15% contained, according to an update from officials on Thursday evening.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.