Three Firefighters Hurt After An Explosion

Three Firefighters Hurt After An Explosion
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 3, 2026

Three firefighters are recovering after being injured following an explosion in Nashua.

That blast happened yesterday at the Greater Nashua Mental Health building on Amherst Street.

Roughly 40 people were inside when a natural gas line rupture was reported, and they all evacuated.

Firefighters were trapped briefly after the explosion but were able to get out, and all patients and staff are accounted for.

Investigators are looking into whether falling ice could have damaged the gas line.

RELATED ARTICLES

New License Plate For 250th Anniversary

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 3, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Crossing Guard Struck By Vehicle

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 3, 2026
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital