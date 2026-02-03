Three Firefighters Hurt After An Explosion

Three firefighters are recovering after being injured following an explosion in Nashua.

That blast happened yesterday at the Greater Nashua Mental Health building on Amherst Street.

Roughly 40 people were inside when a natural gas line rupture was reported, and they all evacuated.

Firefighters were trapped briefly after the explosion but were able to get out, and all patients and staff are accounted for.

Investigators are looking into whether falling ice could have damaged the gas line.