‘Thunderbolts*’ crashes the top of the box office

Entertainment News
Jill Lances
May 5, 2025
Marvel Studios

Marvel’s latest superhero film Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, debuted at #1 at the box office over the weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, Thunderbolts* brought in $76 million from 4,330 theaters. Internationally, the action flick brought in $86.1 million, for a worldwide box office take of $162.1 million.

The vampire thriller Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, which had been #1 for the past two weeks, dropped to #2, bringing in $33 million over the weekend, for a total gross of almost $180 million since its release.

Another former #1, A Minecraft Movie, landed to #3 with an additional $13.7 million. Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 placed #4 with $9.46 million and Until Dawn took #5 with $3.8 million.

Here are the top films at the box office:
1. Thunderbolts* - $76 million
2. Sinners - $33 million
3. A Minecraft Movie - $13.7 million
4. The Accountant 2- $9.46 million
5. Until Dawn - $3.8 million
6. The Amateur - $1.8 million
7. The King of Kings - $1.65 million
8. Warfare – $1.27 million
9. HIT – The 3rd Case - $955,000

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

