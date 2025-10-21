Thune indicates Paul Ingrassia’s nomination in serious trouble: ‘He’s not going to pass’

Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The nomination of Paul Ingrassia, a former far-right podcast host and President Donald Trump's pick to serve as the lead of the Office of Special Counsel, appears to be in jeopardy with Senate Majority Leader John Thune casting doubt that the embattled nominee will be confirmed.

Ingrassia, whom Trump nominated in May to lead the independent watchdog agency empowered to investigate federal employees and oversee complaints from whistleblowers, has his scheduled confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday. It comes just days after a Politico report alleges Ingrassia sent racist text messages -- including reports that he said that the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday should be "tossed into the seventh circle of hell" and said he has "a Nazi streak."

A lawyer for Ingrassia, Edward Paltzik, would not confirm to ABC News that the messages were authentic. He added that even if the texts were authentic, they were "clearly" meant as "self-deprecating and satirical humor" aimed at liberals.

ABC News has not independently verified the messages.

Asked if the White House should pull Ingrassia's nomination, Thune said, "I hope so."

"He's not going to pass," Thune said Monday.

The White House has not responded to a request for comment on Thune's comments.

ABC News exclusively reported in February about how Ingrassia, in his role as White House liaison to the Department of Justice, was pushing to hire candidates at the Justice Department who exhibited what he called "exceptional loyalty" to Trump.

His efforts at Justice Department sparked clashes with Attorney General Pam Bondi's top aide, Chad Mizelle, leading Ingrassia to complain directly to Trump, sources told ABC News.

Ingrassia was pushed out of the Justice Department and reassigned as the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security, where he was serving prior to Trump announcing his new role, according to a White House official familiar with the matter.

Ingrassia, if he cleared a vote by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, would need 50 votes to be confirmed by the Senate. There's already a number of senators signaling they won't support his nomination.

It's still unclear if Ingrassia would even have the support he needed to pass out of committee to get a vote of the full Senate.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who sits on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told reporters Monday that he doesn't support Ingrassia's nomination.

Asked point blank if he supports him, Scott gave a curt, "No, I do not."

Sen. Ron Johnson, another Republican member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, also told ABC News he won’t support Ingassia’s nomination.

"I wouldn’t vote for him. His nomination should not have gotten this far. Hopefully it is pulled," Johnson said.

Johnson declined to provide details on why he wouldn’t vote for Ingrassia.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who chairs the committee, side-stepped directly answering questions about whether Ingrassia would still appear before the panel for confirmation on Thursday.

"You know, we are going to wait and see how things turn out, and we will find out more on Thursday," Paul said when asked if Ingrassia's hearing would go forward.

Paul has declined to say whether or not he would support Ingrassia.

Asked Tuesday if he thought the White House should pull Ingrassia's nomination from consideration, Paul said that was up to the administration to determine.

"That's going to be their decision," he said. "We are waiting to find out what their decision will be."

